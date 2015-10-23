FA fined after Lithuania crowd trouble

The Football Association (FA) has been fined €15,000 (£10,750) for failing to control its fans during England's 3-0 Euro 2016 qualification victory in Lithuania on October 12.

Fighting broke out in the stands during the tie in Vilnius with riot police required to break up the disorder among spectators at the LFF Stadium, meaning the FA suffers a financial penalty.

The Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) was also found guilty of crowd disturbances and receive a larger fine of €30,000 (£21,500) due to further sanctions relating to ticketing and blocked stairways.

UEFA has also punished Scotland and Poland for issues relating to their 2-2 qualifying draw at Hampden Park on October 8.

The SFA has been fined €20,000 (£14,400) for failing to conduct proper searches outside of the stadium, allowing fans to gain access to the pitch and blocked stairways.

Poland received a fine of €40,000 (£28,800) after some of their supporters were involved in fighting, throwing objects and setting of fireworks.