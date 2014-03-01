FA to investigate Pardew headbutt at Hull

Pardew stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the 72nd minute when he was sent off after appearing to move his head forward and strike Meyler, who was booked for his part in the incident.

The 52-year-old's actions overshadowed an excellent performance from Newcastle, although the former West Ham boss has since apologised for his severe loss of composure.

But, despite expressing his regret, Pardew appears set to face action from the FA after a spokesperson confirmed to Perfrom that the governing body will be examining the matter.

Pardew escaped punishment from the FA back in January following a touchline confrontation with Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

However, Pardew was "reminded of his responsibilities" after that spat and now looks likely to face a lengthy spell away from the dugout.