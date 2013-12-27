FA to investigate Rodgers' referee comments

The Northern Irishman labelled the performance of the match officials as "horrendous" as his charges fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday.

Rodgers' was particularly disappointed with the decision to disallow a goal from winger Raheem Sterling with the score still at 0-0, with replays showing the England international was in an onside position.

The 40-year-old also felt Luis Suarez should have had a penalty in the closing stages after tangling with Joleon Lescott.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers questioned the appointment of Mason who was born in Bolton, saying: "Hopefully we won't have a Greater Manchester referee with Liverpool-Manchester games in future."

The governing body must now decide whether Rodgers' comments "question the referee's integrity or imply bias".

Liverpool dropped to third in the Premier League as a result of the setback at the Etihad Stadium, and face a difficult trip to Chelsea on Sunday.