FA looking into Rooney laser incident

The English Football Association (FA) has confirmed it will look into the incident during which Wayne Rooney had a laser shone at his eyes as he stepped up to take a penalty in Manchester United's League Cup defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Both sides failed to find the net from open play, with a penalty shootout eventually deciding Wednesday's encounter.

Rooney was first to step up for United, but a green laser beam appeared on his face as he prepared to take his penalty. The England international took his shot regardless of the laser, but saw his effort kept out by goalkeeper Tomas Mejias.

The 30-year-old refused to blame the laser for his failure from the spot in post-match interviews, yet the FA has nonetheless opened an investigation into the incident.

"We are aware of what happened and will look into the matter," a brief statement to Omnisport reads.

Rooney's miss from the spot was followed by unsuccessful spot kicks from Michael Carrick and Ashley Young as Middlesbrough eventually recorded a 3-1 win after penalties.