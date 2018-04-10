FA overturns Elneny's red card against Southampton
Mohamed Elneny's red card for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday has been rescinded by the Football Association.
Arsenal have been successful in their appeal to overturn the red card shown to Mohamed Elneny during Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton.
The midfielder was dismissed by referee Andre Marriner for violent conduct after raising his hands to Saints full-back Cedric in stoppage time at Emirates Stadium.
Elneny, who signed a new long-term contract last month, was facing a three-match ban, which would have ruled him out of games against Newcastle United, West Ham and Manchester United.
But on Tuesday, the Football Association released a statement declaring that "an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct".
In a fiery end to the game, Southampton's Jack Stephens was also sent off for tangling with Jack Wilshere.
