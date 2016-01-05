FA rejects Bournemouth's Francis appeal

AFC Bournemouth have seen their appeal against Simon Francis' red card rejected, with the defender set to serve a one-match suspension.

Francis was shown a straight red card for bringing down Jamie Vardy just before the hour mark during Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Bournemouth captain appeared to get a touch on the ball when challenging Vardy, but referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot before Riyad Mahrez's penalty was saved by Artur Boruc.

Manager Eddie Howe described the challenge as a "great recovery tackle", but suggested the club were unlikely to appeal the decision as the punishment was only a one-match ban.

But Bournemouth did appeal to the Football Association (FA) only to see Francis' suspension upheld.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today rejected a wrongful dismissal claim in relation to Bournemouth's Simon Francis," read an FA statement on Tuesday.

"The defender, who was dismissed for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity against Leicester City on Saturday, will serve his one-match suspension with immediate effect."

Francis will now miss Saturday's FA Cup third-round visit to Championship side Birmingham City.