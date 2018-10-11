FA to vote on Wembley sale plan

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed its council members are set to vote on a proposal to sell Wembley Stadium.

Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has offered £600million to purchase England's national stadium.

Funds would be invested in grassroots football under the terms of the deal, which would see England continue to play at Wembley.

And a vote will take place later this month on whether or not the sale of Wembley to Khan should be given the green light.

"Today's FA Council meeting included a presentation and healthy discussion on the potential sale of Wembley Stadium," said the statement.

"The full facts and figures of a £600m investment to improve community football facilities in England were outlined.

"The presentation also included detailed information on the commercial deal that has been discussed, including the protections that will be in place to ensure its status as the national stadium and the home of English football.

"A special meeting has been scheduled on October 24 for FA Council members to vote on the potential sale. The FA board will then take these views into consideration."