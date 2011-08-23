Fabianski determined to battle for No.1 spot

The Polish international has endured a turbulent time at Emirates Stadium since he first broke into Arsene Wenger’s side in 2007.

After initially displacing Manuel Almunia as the Gunners' first choice keeper last season, the 26-year-old was widely criticised as a soft touch after a series of high profile blunders.

Fabianski now finds himself falling down the pecking order due to a shoulder injury sustained in January, with fellow Pole Wojciech Szczesny taking over between the posts.

Szczesny has started the season as Wenger’s preferred option in goal, however, speaking to Arsenal's official website, Fabianski has declared he is ready to reclaim the No.1 jersey.

"I am fighting hard, really hard," he said.

"Since we came back from Germany I can say I have been fully fit. Now I am ready to play."

And after admitting that Szczesny proved to be an adequate replacement in his absence, Fabianski revealed he is finding it difficult to be considered the back-up at Arsenal.

"It has been a difficult time for me because I was No.1 last year and I lost it due to my injury. Now I am fit again but Wojciech is doing well.

"Of course I am not happy with my position because I want to be No.1 but I have to accept it and fight for it. I am fighting really hard to get where I was before."



