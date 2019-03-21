Fabio da Silva: I spoke to Sala about Cardiff move

Fabio da Silva has spoken of how he discussed Cardiff City with Emiliano Sala before the Argentine tragically died in a plane crash in January.

In an interview with ESPN FC, Fabio said: "It's hard to speak about this, but Emiliano asked me about Cardiff because I had been there. I told him that Cardiff City was a great club.

"He was a fantastic guy, extremely professional, and he scored lots of goals. We had a good relationship."

The former Manchester United defender also revealed the final thing he said to Sala during his trip back to Nantes to say goodbye.

"Emiliano ate lunch with us on Monday, and my last words to him were 'If there's anything I can help you with in Cardiff, please tell me because I know the club and the city.' He nodded and said he would text me."

Sala's plane, piloted by Dabid Ibbotson, went missing on 21 January. The wreckage was discovered on 4 February.

