Fabregas confident of Arsenal success

Fabregas has been constantly linked with a move to the Catalan giants over the past three years, and speculation has been mounting that the coming weeks may finally see the 24-year-old return to the Nou Camp in a deal worth upwards of £35 million.

Speaking at the presentation of the new fragrance by Angel Schlesser, the Spanish international told reporters from Spanish newspaper Sport: "What I have with Barça is very profound. Even if they weren't the best club in the world, my dream would still be to be part of it.

"From a very young age, my family, friends and myself have all dreamed of playing for Barca.

“But I don’t have to come out at every press conference or event admitting that I want to join Barcelona. I don’t have to tell people that to play there one day is one of my goals.”

The midfielder also spoke highly of Pep Guardiola, admitting that he has long looked up to the Barcelona coach and former captain.

"He encouraged me after we were eliminated from the Champions League and wished me luck," Fabregas said.

"He is a person I respect very much. He has always been an idol."

But while Gunners team-mate Bacary Sagna recently fuelled speculation around Fabregas‘ future by claiming the Spaniard had grown frustrated at the lack of silverware at Arsenal, the Gunners' skipper himself has stressed his happiness at Arsenal and loyalty to the London club.

"Arsenal is a good team and a good manager and one of the most faithful fan bases in Europe. With those I believe we can make progress and one day win an important trophy

"I am an Arsenal player. I have been very happy for eight years and I am very happy.”

By Ben McAleer