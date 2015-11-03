Fabregas denies leading Chelsea revolt against Mourinho

Cesc Fabregas has denied he is at the centre of a player revolt against under-fire Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

A reporter for the BBC claimed last week that a member of the first team had stated he would "rather lose than win" while the Portuguese remains in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that Fabregas, who was dropped from the Chelsea starting XI for the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, was the player orchestrating the opposition against Mourinho, but the former Barcelona midfielder has insisted the accusations are untrue.

Writing on his official Twitter account, he stated: "I would like to clarify that contrary to a few reports form some online websites, I am extremely happy at Chelsea and have an excellent relationship with the manager.

"There may be certain individuals from the outside trying to destabilise this club but I strongly believe that we will bounce back and come good again."

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has already dismissed the idea that some players would consider performing badly in order to accelerate Mourinho's departure.

"It's nonsense if it [players trying to lose] is happening. I don't believe it is. I don't think players at the top level can down tools," he said on Sky Sports.

"The first responsibility we all had as players: when you go out on the pitch, if you're downing tools on the pitch, the only one who looks stupid is yourself."