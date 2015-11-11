Fabregas expects Guardiola to coach in the Premier League

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is eager to manage in the Premier League, according to former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The pair worked together during Guardiola's final season at Camp Nou, after Fabregas returned to the club from Arsenal.

Guardiola has since thrived in charge of Bayern Munich but, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, he has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

While talks over a new Bayern deal for Guardiola are due to be held next month, Fabregas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "I have absolutely no doubt that Pep will test himself in the Premier League.

"I have spoken to him in the past and I know that he likes it a lot."

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas has endured a difficult season at club level - the champions are languishing in 16th place after seven Premier League defeats in 12 matches so far this term.

"Things are not going well in the league," he said.

"Last season we lost four games in the entire season and this season I have practically lost count.

"Clearly we are doing something very wrong. This year the physical level of the Premier League is brutal and if you are not right for a game the opposition can steamroll you.

"It is happening to us at the moment. You face a team that last season you practically knew that you would beat and this year it is more difficult."