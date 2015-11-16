Fabregas furious with Chelsea campaign

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is angry about how his club's season is playing out, describing the campaign so far as "f*****".

Jose Mourinho's men have suffered seven losses in their opening 12 Premier League games to be 16th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Fabregas said everything was going wrong for Chelsea, winners of a league-cup double last season.

"The season is being fucked," the Spain international told Marca.

"Things aren't working out and the results aren't doing our performances justice. We're playing better but aren't having any luck.

"When things are going your way, you flick the ball with your heel and it flies into the top corner, whereas now every pile-driver is going off target.

"Either way, we need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later."

Fabregas has already denied reports he led a mutiny against under-fire manager Mourinho after Chelsea's awful start to the season.

The 28-year-old played down concerns over his relationship with the Portuguese tactician.

"Things with Mou are good. Obviously when you're not winning things always get said, whereas when you're winning everything's rosy," Fabregas said.

"When you're not winning everything is that much harder, but all of us - the players, fans and the coach - have to pull together and hang tough.

"We're the only ones who can turn things round. Nobody is going to give us a helping hand.

"We're still in a position to challenge the big boys in the Champions League, but in the Premier League we need to get our act together right away."