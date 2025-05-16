Wow: The Chelsea 2025/26 home kit is the Blues' best for YEARS

The Chelsea 2025/26 home kit has been released by Nike, with the new design creating two main talking points.

With plenty of 2025/26 Premier League kits being released, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring. Chelsea had a turbulent season in 2024/25, going from title contenders to a race for the Champions League spots.

For some fans, the new kit will be a must buy; for others, the design will not be to their taste...

The Chelsea 2025/26 home kit feels 90s – and has a much-needed familiarity following two more out-there efforts

Cole Palmer in the long-sleeve version of the top (Image credit: Chelsea)

Chelsea's 2025/26 home shirt features a graphic that supposedly represents the Chelsea area of London and its citizens. The shadowed details replicates the shirts from 2019/20, 2021/22, and 2024/25, in ensuring the strip is not just a plain blue kit.

It's likely that DAMAC properties will become the front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season following their recent deal, which will also see the Middle Eastern luxury real estate brand on the shirts at Club World Cup.

Red and white returns for this one – and in the leaks, some fans were at pains to point out that adding the colours of both of Chelsea's main rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, may not be the most sensible choice.

But there is history there, with the two colours having been used for several fan favourites, such as the 1994/95 home shirt (which reminds FourFourTwo of pint-sized aggitator Dennis Wise more than anyone else), the 2018/19 Europa League-winning effort (which FourFourTwo will forever associate with Eden Hazard) and the 2010/11 jersey (which for some reason we always picture Alex in…).

This one comes with a launch video featuring Madness singer, Suggs, and the band's hit, Our House: OK, so Gen Z readers might assume Suggs is a washing powder but they'll surely be aware of Central Cee and Ezra Collective member Ife Ogunjobi, who both make cameos.

“The shirt features the classic Chelsea blue which is paired with a brighter shade embodying the youthful spirit that has shaped West London, home to the famous King’s Road, Saatchi Gallery and so many locations which bring to life its proud roots within the worlds of music, arts, and culture,” Chelsea tell us.

Image 1 of 8 Millie Bright in the new shirt (Image credit: Chelsea) Rapper Central Cee in the new top (Image credit: Chelsea) Moises Caicedo about to smash a pie (Image credit: Chelsea) Enzo Fernandez in the shirt (Image credit: Chelsea) There appears to be a new kit font, too (Image credit: Chelsea) Guro Reiten in the shirt (Image credit: Chelsea) Sam Kerr wearing the shirt (Image credit: Chelsea) Nicolas Jackson wearing the shirt (Image credit: Chelsea)

The last two Chelsea tops have been odd, to the say the least, with last year's all-over graphic getting a big thumbs down from us, after the triumph of the season before – which felt like an anniversary shirt, weirdly.

Neither had a proper badge, with both having an iridescent logo.

This back-to-basics approach is a massive a return to form and it feels very much like Chelsea: which is what the club needs right now, on and off the pitch. Nike have smashed this.