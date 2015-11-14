Fabregas hails Spain improvements

Cesc Fabregas believes Friday's 2-0 friendly win over England demonstrated how Spain have improved since last year's World Cup disappointment.

Spain registered one of the tournament's worst title defences as they became just the fifth holder to be eliminated in the group stage after winning just one game in Brazil.

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas believes second-half goals from Mario Gaspar and Santi Cazorla confirmed Vicente del Bosque's side were a match for any team in the world.

"We recovered things we were missing at the last World Cup," the 28-year-old told ITV.

"Tonight we proved we can beat anyone because England are a great squad full of quality players.

"The way we played against them showed our football was impressive."

Spain won Euro 2008 and 2012 and World Cup 2010 before suffering a humiliating competition exit in Brazil.