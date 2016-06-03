Fabregas: How Spain’s 2014 World Cup could have been different

The reigning champions crashed out at the group stage after losing 5-1 to Louis van Gaal’s side and then to Chile, before winning a dead rubber against Australia.

But Spain took the lead against the Netherlands – and Fabregas recalls how one squandered chance proved a fatal turning point in their tournament.

“In football confidence is so important, and in certain moments things go right or wrong,” the Chelsea man told FFT. “I remember in the Netherlands game, which we lost 5-1, we were winning 1-0 and David Silva was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. If he scored that it would have been 2-0, and no chance for them.

“We’d have probably won and the confidence would have been very different. Instead, straight after that chance they scored, and from then in the second half they were much better than us. So football is about moments [like that].”

Hit play to see Cesc reflect on 2014, and why he thinks this year might be different

Spain head into this summer’s Euros in France hunting an unprecedented third successive win in the competition, and Fabregas has declared that his team are out to make people forget about their dismal experiences in Brazil.

“In football you always have something to prove; in every game, training, to be the best individually and collectively,” he said. “People maybe don’t know what to expect from Spain because the last World Cup was a disappointment.

“But now with a newer group – there are six or seven players who will be new at a tournament – I believe we are very strong. We have a competitive team, a very good manager and I can see us doing well this summer.”

