Fabregas keen to replace lost FA Cup medal

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is desperate to win the FA Cup once again, to replace the medal he lost after Arsenal's success in 2005.

Fabregas was part of the Arsenal side that edged Manchester United on penalties in the decider in Cardiff 13 years ago.

But – speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with United in the final on Saturday – the Spain international revealed that medal had been lost.

"This one, I cannot find it," Fabregas told UK newspapers.

"My dad used to keep my medals and, once I'd grown up, I said to him, 'Listen, where are all my medals and stuff?'

"He'd nearly lost the World Cup one even but I found that in a box in my mum's house. I have nearly all of them but I've lost two or three, including the FA Cup one.

"I hope, on Saturday, I will have a new one to keep."

Patrick Vieira scored the decisive spot-kick when Arsenal beat United on penalties after their 0-0 draw in the 2005 final.

Fabregas felt his side were lucky to win that final against what he described as one of the best teams he has faced.

"I remember that final in a special way. It was my first big trophy as a professional at a very young age," he said.

"I remember Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul Scholes, [Roy] Keane. It was a fantastic United team. One of the best I faced.

"I was just 18 in 2005. We played really bad, to be honest. We were lucky. I can say that now, I don't care."