Fabregas: No guarantee I'll stay

Speaking to the assembled media at Spain’s training camp in Laz Rozas, outside Madrid, Fabregas reiterated his desire to focus on his country’s performance in the World Cup, saying: “I am only focused on the World Cup, not my future at Arsenal.”

However, when asked whether he could guarantee that he will be staying with the Emirates Stadium outfit next season, he simply replied: “No.”

Fabregas has been the subject of an intense media frenzy in recent weeks as his boyhood club seek to take him back to the club he left as a teenager in 2003.

The Arsenal captain's father recently revealed that his son was desperate to seal a switch back to Barcelona as soon as possible.

But the player himself insisted that his future is still in the hands of the Gunners and manager Arsene Wenger, saying: “It’s up to Arsenal to decide."

The Arsenal talisman seems to be only too aware of his importance to a young squad and to a legion of fans, who all believed him to be the man to finally lead the Gunners to lifting a long-awaited trophy.

The gifted midfielder later acknowledged that: “I’m loved more at Arsenal than I am in my own home."

