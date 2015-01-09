Fabregas not trying to lure Messi to Chelsea

The thought of Messi leaving Camp Nou has been inconceivable in the past with the Argentine the star turn in a team that has achieved sustained success over the past decade.

However, rumours have circulated that Messi has become increasingly unhappy with life under Barca head coach Luis Enrique.

Subsequently reports in the British media claimed that Chelsea are willing to meet Messi's release clause in an audacious bid to bring him to the Premier League and that Fabregas would be used as a tool to convince him to move to London.

Fabregas, though, stated that he is uncomfortable with that suggestion and does not believe that Messi will leave Barca.

"His situation has been made out to be worse than it really is. Messi is happy at Barcelona and the club's happy with him," Fabregas told Onda Cero.

"I get a bad feeling about it when people are saying that I am trying to convince Messi to join Chelsea. What makes people think I can discuss contracts? I am just a footballer.

"I don't really know Luis Enrique. I know Messi, though, and I really doubt that the things people say happened really did happen.

"Leo is a quiet guy and I have never seen anything like that during the three years we were team-mates.

"Leo will do whatever makes him happy. As his friend and former team-mate, it would be great if I get the chance to play with him again."