Fabregas returns to Chelsea's XI

Cesc Fabregas has been included in Chelsea's starting XI in the Premier League for just the second time this season for Saturday's mouth-watering contest at Manchester City.

Spain international Fabregas has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge this season and has just 87 minutes of Premier League football to his name.

However, Nemanja Matic - who had played in every league game this season - is out of the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face third-placed City, with the midfielder unavailable after reportedly sustaining an injury in training on Friday.

Fabregas has not started in the league since September 24th when Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at his former club Arsenal, and Conte had named the same line-up in the past six league matches.

"Matic suffering a little muscular problem and for this reason I change it," Conte said. "I think Cesc is fit, in good shape and he can show all of his ability. It's a big game, I trust in him. I hope Cesc and all the team do good games."

87 - Prior to this game, Cesc Fàbregas has only played 87 minutes for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. Return.December 3, 2016

Manchester City, however, have seemingly attempted to match Conte's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the team that beat Burnley 2-1 last weekend, and John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov are set to line-up in a back three.

Manchester City team to face Chelsea: Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus Navas, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea team to face Manchester City: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.