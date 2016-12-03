Trending

Fabregas returns to Chelsea's XI

For the first time since September 24, Cesc Fabregas will start a Premier League game for Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas has been included in Chelsea's starting XI in the Premier League for just the second time this season for Saturday's mouth-watering contest at Manchester City.

Spain international Fabregas has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge this season and has just 87 minutes of Premier League football to his name.

However, Nemanja Matic - who had played in every league game this season - is out of the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face third-placed City, with the midfielder unavailable after reportedly sustaining an injury in training on Friday.

Fabregas has not started in the league since September 24th when Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at his former club Arsenal, and Conte had named the same line-up in the past six league matches.

"Matic suffering a little muscular problem and for this reason I change it," Conte said. "I think Cesc is fit, in good shape and he can show all of his ability. It's a big game, I trust in him. I hope Cesc and all the team do good games."

Manchester City, however, have seemingly attempted to match Conte's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the team that beat Burnley 2-1 last weekend, and John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov are set to line-up in a back three.

 

Manchester City team to face Chelsea: Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus Navas, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea team to face Manchester City: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.