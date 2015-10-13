Fabregas: Spain want third consecutive European title

After racking up a century of Spain caps, Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on helping the European champions retain their crown at Euro 2016.

Fabregas captained Spain away to Ukraine on Monday as a 1-0 win rounded off a successful campaign, which saw Vicente del Bosque's side top Group C.

Spain beat Italy 4-0 in the final at Euro 2012 after seeing off Germany at Euro 2008 under Luis Aragones and the Chelsea midfielder is targeting an unprecedented treble.

"It's going to be tough because nobody has ever won the Euros three times in a row," Fabregas is quoted by the Premier League club's official website.

"But we will try to do our best, even if it will be a difficult task.

"Our goal is always to win. Even though we had already qualified, we didn't go [to Ukriane] just to play a friendly game, we wanted to win.

"Especially for me it was a very special day, I played my 100th game for the national team so obviously I wanted to win the game more than anything."