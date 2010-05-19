Factbox on Ghana

Colours: White shirts, shorts and socks with yellow, red and black trim

Nickname: Black Stars

Previous World Cup appearances: 1: 2006

Best World Cup performance: Reached the second round in 2006

Coach: Milovan Rajevac

Most capped player: Richard Kingson 77

Top goalscorer: Abedi Pele 33

Talking points:

Ghana's coach was bemoaning an injury crisis as he prepared for the World Cup finals but with a makeshift side he came remarkably close to winning January's African Nations Cup finals in Angola.

Rajevac was waiting anxiously on the condition of key players, notably Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien who hurt his knee the last time he was on international duty, during a training session with team mates at the African Nations Cup in January.

Players to watch:

Essien, when fit, is the heart of the side with his ability to fill in almost anywhere on the pitch and the way he drives the side. Sulley Muntari has pace and a sharp shot and new playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah is a huge talent. Samuel Inkoom will be a force down the right side as he overlaps and Isaac Vorsah is a colossus in defence. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)