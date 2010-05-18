Factbox on Mexico

Colours: Green shirts, white shorts, red socks

Nickname: La Tri or Tricolor

Previous World Cup appearances - 13: 1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1978, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006

Best World Cup performance: quarter-finals 1970, 1986

Coach: Javier Aguirre

Most capped player: Claudio Suarez 178

Top goalscorer: Jared Borgetti 46

Talking point:

Aguirre has a dilemma deciding who will be the first-choice goalkeeper between his old favourite Oscar Perez, Guillermo Ochoa whose form has dipped recently, and Luis Michel, who has been outstanding lately. He planned to rotate them during the warm-up friendlies.

Players to watch

Cuauhtemoc Blanco, who at the age of 37 can still produce sublime moments of skill, plus the young Dos Santos brothers, Giovani and Jonathan, Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez who are the pick of the new guard in the Mexican side and could help their country to go far. (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)