Clubs who changed their colours

A football club’s home colours are their most instantly recognisable aspect, the visual aspect which makes them stand out on the pitch and from which nicknames are often drawn.

But that hasn’t stopped some sides from mixing it up over the years in a sartorial sense…

From government-enforced change to switches enacted by managers (imagine the boss having a say in such matters these days…), we take you through a selection of the outfits who have made like a chameleon at one point or more in their history.