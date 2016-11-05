Falcao highlights Monaco ambition after Nancy thrashing

Radamel Falcao believes Monaco's 6-0 thrashing of Nancy showed the title ambition of his side after they moved to within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

Falcao scored twice to mark his recall to the Colombia squad in style, following his Champions League brace against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, and he now has eight goals this season.

But the forward was keen to highlight Monaco's collective effort after they scored six for the second time in three Ligue 1 matches to demonstrate their attacking force, with Guido Carrillo, Fabinho and teenager Kylian Mbappe also on target.

"We showed the ambition of the club," he told Canal+ Sport. "Even when the team was leading 3-0, we kept trying to score. We played very well.

"It's good for everyone that Guido and Kylian have been rewarded. When the team needs them, it has these players.

"But we must continue to play 100 per cent every game, because this championship is very difficult."

Falcao missed both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America through injury but he returns to the Colombia squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Argentina after his fine form caught the eye of coach Jose Pekerman.

"Personally, I feel good," he said. "With the accumulation of minutes and matches, I will make further progress."

Mbappe has been compared to Thierry Henry after his Monaco breakthrough, but Falcao insisted the 17-year-old needs to be given time after scoring his second Ligue 1 goal this season.

"He has great quality," Falcao said. "But I think that we have to leave him to be to be himself.

"Time will allow him to become a great player, but let's leave him just now because he has great qualities."