Falcao to lead Colombia at Copa America

Embattled Manchester United loanee Radamel Falcao has the chance to get his career back on track with a good showing at next month's Copa America, after Colombia released their initial squad.

National team captain Falcao was included on Jose Pekerman's list of 30 players alongside Real Madrid star James Rodriguez ahead of the 44th edition of the Copa America, where Colombia will face Brazil, Peru and Venezuela in Group C.

Falcao - on loan from Monaco - has endured a torrid spell in the Premier League this season, managing just four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Copa America may provide Falcao, who is Colombia's joint all-time leading goalscorer with 24 in 55 games, with an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

Two debutants have been included in the squad after Pekerman named locally based pair Cristian Bonilla and Francisco Meza.

Colombia - the 2001 champions - kick-off their campaign against Venezuela on June 14.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Cristian Bonilla (Equidad), David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Atletico Nacional)

Defenders: Darwin Andrade (Standard Liege), Santiago Arias (PSV), Pablo Armero (Flamengo), Eder Alvarez Balanta (River Plate), Pedro Franco (Besiktas), Francisco Meza (Santa Fe), Johan Mojica (Real Valladolid), Jeison Murillo (Granada), Carlos Valdes (Nacional), Cristian Zapata (Milan), Camilo Zuniga (Napoli)

Midfielders: Abel Aguilar (Toulouse), Edwin Cardona (Monterrey), Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea), Fredy Guarin (Inter), Alexander Mejia (Monterrey), Juan Quintero (Porto), Andres Renteria (Santos Laguna), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Carlos Sanchez (Aston Villa), Edwin Valencia (Santos)

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Radamel Falcao (Manchester United), Teofilo Gutierrez (River Plate), Victor Ibarbo (Roma), Jackson Martinez (Porto), Luis Muriel (Sampdoria)