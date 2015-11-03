Falcao ruled out for a 'few weeks'

Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao is to miss "a few weeks" of action with an unspecified muscular injury, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed.

Falcao has found playing time hard to come by since joining Chelsea on a season-long loan from Monaco July.

Mourinho was asked whether Falcao would get more minutes and become an important player over the coming weeks at Stamford Bridge at a news conference ahead of Chelsea's Group G Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev.

But the Portuguese stated that the striker, who suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Monaco in January 2014, is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

"Falcao had an important injury," Mourinho said. "Not so important as the ones he had previously.

"But he had an important muscular injury and will be out for a few weeks so there is no point speaking about him."

Falcao has made 11 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.