Falcao still in hospital - Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has revealed Radamel Falcao remains in hospital after suffering a concussion in Wednesday's 4-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice and has voiced his dismay with the referee's decision not to penalise goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale.

Falcao went to the ground in first-half stoppage time after a collision with the Nice keeper and was taken to hospital for a series of tests.

And Jardim wants match officials to punish goalkeepers if they are guilty of reckless behaviour following the incident.

"Falcao is still in hospital after suffering a concussion on Wednesday," Jardim said at a news conference.

"The referees have to pay closer attention and punish actions like this. It should have been a red card in my opinion.

"When a player takes such a risk [to injure an opponent], there has to be some sort of punishment."

The defeat saw Monaco drop to third place in the Ligue 1 table.