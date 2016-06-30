Falcao targeting Ligue 1 top scorer award

Radamel Falcao is hopeful of becoming the Ligue 1 top scorer next season after returning to Monaco from his loan deal at Chelsea.

Falcao moved to Monaco in 2013 following a reported €60million deal from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, scoring nine goals in 17 league appearances in his first season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Colombian was loaned out to Manchester United in 2014-15 before joining Chelsea the following season, with both spells ending in disappointment.

But after being overlooked for his nations' Copa America Centenario squad, Falcao is targeting a return to form with Monaco in 2016-17.

"I'm happy to have returned to Monaco," Falcao told Canal Plus. "I hope to have a big season. I'm 100 per cent fit.

"I think it's important for me to be here. I feel good. People like me. I want to stay here this year, to return to the pitch and if it's possible to help the club reach its objectives.

"I would like to score a lot of goals, but the most important thing is to help the team.

"I'm a goal scorer. Everyone would like to be the top goal scorer and that's one of my objectives this season."