Falkirk held by Peterhead
By PA Staff published
Falkirk missed the chance to close on the top four in cinch League One after being held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Peterhead.
Ryan Duncan gave the visitors an early lead in the ninth minute when he slotted in a rebound following a counter-attack.
The Bairns, beaten 2-0 at leaders Cove Rangers last time out, finally hauled themselves level when Anton Dowds headed in from a corner four minutes before half-time and Leigh Griffiths then dragged an effort just wide after the hour mark.
Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch made an important save late on after Grant Savoury went through, to leave Martin Rennie’s side three points behind Queen’s Park – but having played a match more.
