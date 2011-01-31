Faltering Juventus offload Amauri

The fallen Turin giants finished seventh in Serie A last term and are in the same position this season after a series of insipid displays undermined by injuries and a lack of confidence among their forwards.

A statement said Matri had signed on loan until the end of the season, with the club having an option to buy for 15.5 million euros.

Matri, 26, has bagged 11 Serie A goals this season for the modest Sardinians but is not the big-name signing most Juve fans wanted to see to try to arrest their slide.

Luigi Del Neri's side, still suffering the after-effects of a 2006 match-fixing demotion despite being Italy's most successful domestic club, have struggled to put out a settled front pair this term.

Fabio Quagliarella, Juve's close-season signing from Napoli, is likely to miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage while fellow striker Vincenzo Iaquinta continues to struggle for fitness.

Juve signed Luca Toni from Genoa at the start of the month but he was injured almost immediately, 36-year-old Alessandro Del Piero has failed to find consistency and Amauri has not scored all season with fans becoming increasingly impatient.

"Now it's truly official. Amauri has signed for Parma on loan," his new club said in a statement.

Parma already have ex-Juve midfielders Sebastian Giovinco and Antonio Candreva.