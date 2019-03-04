Famara Diedhiou leaves it late to rescue point for Bristol City

Famara Diedhiou hit a late equaliser as play-off chasing Bristol City rescued a vital point from a 1-1 draw at Preston.

The Robins, who are firmly in the Sky Bet Championship promotion mix, trailed at the break thanks to Daniel Johnson’s goal, following a lacklustre display by the visitors.

However, City managed to get up a head of steam around the hour mark as they began to finally test Declan Rudd and get a foothold in the game.

And they were finally rewarded when Diedhiou pounced on a loose ball from a corner in the 68th minute.

It could have been even better for the visitors but for a brilliant save from Rudd to keep out Antoine Semenyo with nine minutes to go.

Preston were bottom of the league at the start of October, but a run of just four defeats in 25 matches since has taken them to within six points of the top six – and they showed just why against City.

In an open start chances came at both ends as the two sides pressed for an early breakthrough.

City threatened initially, and Jamie Paterson fired wide after getting on the end of Callum O’Dowda’s ball on six minutes.

Sixty seconds later the home side hit back, and Andrew Hughes headed wide from a pacey corner from Paul Gallagher.

As North End enjoyed a good spell, Brad Potts had a dangerous cross blocked for a corner on 10 minutes before Sean Maguire blazed over.

Maguire threatened again from distance, but his 25-yard effort flew over the target without troubling City keeper Niki Maenpaa. Then from another Gallagher corner Alan Browne nodded wide.

At the other end Paterson curled over from 25 yards.

The home side continued to look the more likely to take a first-half lead and from another testing Gallagher delivery, this time a deep free-kick by Marlon Pack, Browne headed down but off target.

North End’s pressure finally paid off three minutes before half-time with a free-kick routine that looked to be straight off the training ground.

City looked to be expecting Browne to float in another cross from a free-kick on the left, but instead he pulled the ball back for Johnson to side-foot into the top corner from 15 yards.

In stoppage time City threatened to score an equaliser but Adam Webster’s overhead kick was easily held by keeper Rudd – his first meaningful save of the half.

Fisher brilliantly blocked from Diedhiou on 59 minutes, before Semenyo also had a shot blocked as the game went through a quiet spell.

Paterson fired wide in the 61st minute as Bristol City looked for momentum.

And they got their reward when Diedhiou equalised after firing home the loose ball from a corner with 21 minutes left.

Rudd brilliantly kept out Semenyo in the 81st minute after reading his powerful shot correctly.

Browne headed inches wide in stoppage time as both sides were left with a point.