Fan dies after trouble before Atletico-Depor

The Liga match at the Vicente Calderon went ahead despite the best efforts of the LFP (National Professional Football League), which confirmed that it tried to have the game postponed following the trouble outside the stadium.

Initial reports indicated that the incidents left 11 injured and one supporter critically ill, and it has now been confirmed that a fan has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the disturbances.

The violence has been condemned by both clubs, with the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) expressing its regret in an official statement.

"The Spanish FA wants to express its deepest condolences to the family, supporters and board of Deportivo de la Coruna, while being available to all of them due to the death of the supporter of the team, happened as consequence of the serious incidents that occurred this morning in the surroundings of Vicente Calderon, protagonised by ultras," the RFEF said.

"The FA energetically condemns all acts of this kind, that nothing have to do with football, and shows its most forceful rejection of violence.

"The FA will continue working hard, with all the means, in the same way it is doing already, with the goal of not allowing this kind of event to happen again."

Atletico went on to beat Deportivo 2-0 through goals from Saul and Arda Turan.