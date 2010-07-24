Fan helps Burnley conquer Asia

The co-founder of Freight Investor Services LTD, who travels to Singapore bi-monthly for business, watched proudly as his English Championship club rounded off a successful tour with a 1-0 win over a Singapore select side.

But hundreds of the few thousand in attendance on a muggy Saturday night at the Jalan Besar Stadium came in Manchester United shirts, demonstrating the challenge ahead for Burnley and Banaszkiewicz.

"It is a small country but such a big market for football and we would like to get more claret and blue supporters in this part of the world,"Banaszkiewicz explained.

"I always felt there were only three or four clubs that dominate south east Asia and this team (Burnley) has a rich tradition and has beaten some of those big clubs last season. This isn't going to be a one-off."

Singaporeans are obsessed with the Premier League, and the top four especially. Bars on a Saturday night are normally lined with fans in the red of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal and the blue of Chelsea, eager to catch every minute of their matches.

But with Burnley's surprise 1-0 win over Manchester United in last season's Premier League and this trip to Singapore, the Burnley-born Banaszkiewicz said he had already noticed an increase in interest in the two-times English champions.

"I said (to the hairdresser) I am going to watch Burnley and they were like 'oh yes 5-0 (referring to the midweek win over Home United) they are playing Singapore', so slowly the message is coming across."

WORLD CLOCKS

The story of how Burnley made it to the tiny south east Asian city state is an unlikely one which started with the clocks in the London office of Banaszkiewicz's company earlier this year and demonstrated a warmth that the club should market.

"We have all the world clocks because we deal with commodities and trading and we put a clock where our offices are, so Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai and I put one with Burnley on the wall," a chuckling Banaszkiewicz said.

With the prank providing some office laughs John B, as he is more commonly known in Burnley circles, decided to send a photo of the clocks to his then Premier League side.

The photo prompted Burnley to invite Banaszkiewicz to come to watch the 2-1 home defeat by eventual Premier League winners Chelsea at the end of January.

"At that time they were discussing their shirt sponsorship with Fun88, which is a Singapore based company, and I said they are absolutely mad about soccer out there (Singapore) so what about organising a tour?" Banaszkiewicz said.

"It has been a bit of an experience to be honest because we have never done anything like that before, it is normally done by agents so we have pretty much done a DIY job ourselves."

So as the Premier League's top clubs looked at North America, Australia, Africa or Asia for their usually lavish pre-season tours, Banaszkiewicz started organising a visit to south east Asia.

"We were hoping to play in Indonesia as well