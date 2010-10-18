Farfan faces new Peru ban

Farfan, defender John Galliquio and winger Reimond Manco allegedly left the team's Panama City hotel without permission after a 1-0 friendly defeat by Panama earlier this month and went to a casino, according to Peruvian media.

The source said Peru's Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian was sending a report to the FPF about the incident.

"Professor Markarian has made a report that will be sent to the FPF board, informing them that Galliquio, Manco and Jefferson committed acts of indiscipline in Panama," said the source, asking not to be named.

"The sanction could be never to be called up again to the national team."

Farfan, once hailed as the big hope for Peruvian football, has been in trouble with the FPF before.

In 2007 he was suspended, along with other players, for 18 months for being involved in an unauthorised party three days before a 5-1 defeat by Ecuador in Quito.

Peru have not qualified for the World Cup since 1982 and finished bottom of the South American qualifiers for the 2010 finals in South Africa.