Farke keeps his focus on his preferred style amid Norwich’s struggles

Norwich boss Daniel Farke maintains his struggling team will not be kicking the ball into the River Mersey when they head to Everton, determined to drag themselves off the bottom of the Premier League.

The Canaries slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by previously-winless Watford before the international break which left them with just one point from seven games.

Since producing a remarkable 3-2 victory over Manchester City in mid-September, head coach Farke has so far failed to find the winning formula again.

With centre-back Christoph Zimmermann close to a return from the foot injury which has ruled him out since the end of August, Norwich could see some much-needed reinforcement.

Goals have also been at a premium, with just two following the win over Manchester City.

Temmi Pukki has not found the net since – although he did score three times over the international break as Finland booked their place at Euro 2020.

Farke, though, is not about to abandon the philosophy which saw Norwich sweep to the Sky Bet Championship title last season.

“You have to be convinced by your style,” the German coach said.

“We built the squad in that way, so you can’t expect us to just park the bus or put the balls in the river.

“We have plans B, C, D and E – so we have to be flexible within our philosophies. We have to adapt to each opponent.”

Farke added at a press conference: “On this level you are punished for every mistake.

“You have to remember players are human beings, not just the young lads. They were used to winning games and being praised.

“We responded to every loss last season with a win, so there was no crisis. On this level, you have difficult periods.

“We have to learn because we are not experienced in a relegation battle.”

Despite heavy investment, Everton have found themselves in a testing run, but went into the international break on the back of a much-needed away win at Southampton.

Farke said: “Everton shouldn’t have to fight relegation. They have potential to fight for Europe and (manager) Marco Silva has all the abilities as a coach to lead them to that.

“Their last few results have been good, so you could say it’s not the best time to play them, but we can’t change that.

“It will be difficult so we are respectful, but we want to win some points.”

Although captain Zimmerman could return, Northern Ireland full-back Jamal Lewis is sidelined by a knee problem.

Swiss forward Josip Drmic, meanwhile, faces up to six weeks out with a hamstring tear picked up against Watford.

“I trust all my players and that we have a proper group who can put in a good performance at Goodison Park,” Farke said.