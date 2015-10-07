Fast-paced England can go far at Euro 2016 - King

England are in good shape to go on a long run at Euro 2016 in France next year, according to their former defender Ledley King.

Roy Hodgson's men have already booked their ticket to the tournament, having won all eight of their Group E qualification matches so far and will attempt to make it a perfect 10 in their last two encounters against Estonia and Lithuania.

King - who was capped 21 times between 2002 and 2010 - has seen significant improvements in England's displays and feels the faster pace of their attack could prove to be a huge benefit at the finals next year, which begin in June.

"I think there is a good youthful squad at the moment," he told Omnisport.

"Obviously previous tournaments were disappointing but I believe the players would have learned a lot from that and will go into the Euros feeling encouraged about the possibilities of going far in the tournament.

"The team has had a little bit of time now to really get together, gel more and get used to Hodgson's style of play.

"What I like about the team is they seem to be trying to play with pace and I think that is going to be England's best route to going there and doing well. It is important they play at that Premier League tempo and try to really keep that tempo high.

"I don't feel that the slow football really suits the English style so I have been pleased to see that is the style of football they are playing and qualifying has been very good."

England's match against Estonia takes place at Wembley on Friday, before the trip to Lithuania on Monday.