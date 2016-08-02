FAW rejects Hull approach for Coleman

The Football Association of Wales has rejected an approach from Hull City for manager Chris Coleman.

The Premier League new-boys are searching for a successor to Steve Bruce, who left Hull by mutual consent last month.

Coleman was on their wish-list having guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but Hull have seen their request to speak to the former Fulham boss turned down.

An FAW statement read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that it has received an official approach from Hull City for the services of manager Chris Coleman.

"Following discussions amongst leading figures within the association the approach has been rejected."

Coleman signed a new two-year contract in May 2016, with Wales' first World Cup qualifier coming in September against Moldova in Cardiff.

Hull must now look elsewhere, with Roberto Martinez and Gianfranco Zola reported to be in the running.