Fears for De Bruyne as Manchester City star suffers knee injury

Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher during the final minutes of Manchester City's League Cup triumph over Everton on Wednesday with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

The Belgium international fell awkwardly while stretching for the ball under pressure from defender Ramiro Funes Mori and City medical staff had to strap his right leg in a brace before he was taken off.

De Bruyne had proven City's inspiration during the semi-final second leg, scoring the second goal and setting up Sergio Aguero for the third in a 3-1 victory which sends Manuel Pellegrini's side into the final 4-3 on aggregate.

City confirmed via their official Twitter account that an update on the former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man would be provided as soon as possible after full-time.