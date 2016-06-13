Federici pens new Bournemouth deal

Goalkeeper Adam Federici is determined to secure top billing at AFC Bournemouth after agreeing fresh terms with the Premier League club.

The Australia international penned a three-year deal on Monday and underlined his desire to usurp Artuc Boruc as manager Eddie Howe's first-choice keeper.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contact," Federici, who made just six top-flight appearances in 2015-16, told the Cherries' official website.

"I've worked hard this year to keep improving and the last year has been great. I've been settling in and getting to know the lads so I'm really looking forward to next year now.

"The manager played a big part in me signing, the coaching staff and the way we play football are factors too. I feel I suit the team and look forward to playing more this season. I'm working really hard towards that.

"I've never seen myself as a number two goalkeeper. I need to get rid of that tag and push on, I want to improve and play more next season – hopefully I can achieve that."

The 31-year-old moved to Bournemouth on a free transfer in May 2015, having previously been with Reading.