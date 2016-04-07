Fekir set to make Lyon comeback

Nabil Fekir is set to make his comeback for Lyon in Friday's Ligue 1 encounter with Montpellier after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The attacker has been out of action since rupturing his right ACL during his first start for France in a friendly against Portugal in September.

He recently resumed training and has now been included in Lyon's squad for the trip to Montpellier, although head coach Bruno Genesio could not give any guarantees about the 22-year-old's potential involvement.

"We do not have a set plan on whether Nabil will play," Genesio said at a news conference.

"It depends on how the game pans out whether he will play or not."

Fekir scored four goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances at the start of the season before suffering his knee injury.

His return to fitness could see the versatile attacker make a late push for a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, with Fekir revealing national team coach Didier Deschamps has stayed in touch throughout his recovery process.