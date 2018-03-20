Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent

Nabil Fekir will ensure he maintains a positive relationship with Lyon if he goes on to fulfil his dream of playing for an elite European club, according to his agent.

Lyon captain Fekir has enjoyed an outstanding season in Ligue 1, scoring 16 goals and reportedly attracting interest from a number of sides, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

His agent Jean-Pierre Bernes insists the France international is happy at Les Gones, but he has not ruled out a move come the end of the season.

"The career moves of a player are not necessarily related to sporting achievements at his club," Bernes told Le Dauphine Libere when asked if Lyon's bid for Champions League football could impact any move.

"If at the end of the season there was possibly a decision to be made, and this is not the case right now, we would sit down with the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] and we would find the right solution.

"First and foremost, we would respect Lyon. We do not want to leave after a big showdown. Nabil is at a big French club, if not the biggest.

"We know very well that, at some point, we may be able to ask questions about a move. The decision will be taken with intelligence, as professionals, and especially in the interests of all parties.

"When you leave the club that trained you, to whom we owe everything, you leave in good conditions - if we have to leave.

"Nabil has the personal goal of being part of a top 10 European club. He has that potential. But a career is built little by little.

"If he has not played at a top 10 European club, that does not mean he has not done well in his career or that he will be unhappy. At Lyon, he is very happy, he loves the city, it's his club. He is not in a drastic situation."