Fellaini: United were unlucky

Marouane Fellaini bemoaned Manchester United's lack of fortune after they crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-2 defeat at Wolfsburg.

United threw away an early lead and ultimately slipped from second to third in Germany as PSV moved into the top two behind Dieter Hecking's group winners - the Dutch side battling back from Sergei Ignashevich's penalty to claim maximum points against CSKA Moscow.

Louis van Gaal's side will now compete in the Europa League after Christmas and Fellaini felt a lack of fortune played a part at the Volkswagen Arena.

He told BT Sport: "We created a lot of chances and we should have won. They scored three goals from set-pieces and we should have defended better.

"There were great saves from their defenders and the goalkeepers, we were unlucky tonight.

"We have to forget this disappointment and focus on the next game."

Fellaini also felt United could have done more in other matches in the group, adding: "It's difficult for us, we are disappointed but we have to look back. We should have won the first game against PSV and we only drew against them at home."

Fellaini was not willing to discuss the possibility of playing in the second-tier Europa League.

He said: "We don't talk about that now. We are all disappointed, we have to recover and focus on the next game."