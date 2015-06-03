Fellaini: United will be title challengers next season

Marouane Fellaini is confident Manchester United can bridge the gap between themselves and champions Chelsea and challenge for the Premier League title next season following 12 months of adjusting to Louis van Gaal's methods.

Dutchman Van Gaal guided the Old Trafford club back into the UEFA Champions League in his first campaign in charge, but Chelsea finished an alarming 17 points clear of fourth-placed United.

However, Fellaini, who has enjoyed an upturn in form under the former Netherlands coach until a final-day red card at Hull City for stamping on Paul McShane blotted his copy book, thinks United can last the distance in 2015-16.

Reflecting on the first season with Van Gaal at the helm, Fellaini told Perform: "Now we know how we work, his philosophy, how we have to play, how we have to think. So that's why we won a lot of games in the last few months.

"Ok, in the last few weeks we lost games but we did very well, just didn't score."

Van Gaal has made an instant impact at United, particularly when it comes to his approach to training sessions.

Midfielder Fellaini said: "He likes training, he likes games in training, he likes contact, he likes when the players to give everything and after that he's happy. If not he starts to argue with players and shout.

"When you play games you learn and get experience as well. Every day you learn something.

"Every day you have to show yourself to be that best and a club like Manchester United has a lot of players with quality, so it's difficult to pick.

"The manager has to make the choice and it's like that."