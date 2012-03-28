Ferdinand not concerned about Man City

United are currently three points clear of their rivals following their 1-0 win over Fulham on Monday night as they look to retain their league crown.

City had spent much of the season at the summit, but a poor away record has seen the Red Devils leapfrog them into first place.

And Ferdinand believes Sir Alex Ferguson's squad has the mental capacity to handle the pressure as the run-in heads down the final stretch.

"Fulham had a game plan, they set their stall out to frustrate us and did that for long periods," the 33-year-old explained.

"But in the end, after a couple of crosses, we got the ball in the back of the net.

"I just think that at Old Trafford, if teams are going to come here and frustrate us, we know we're still going to create chances.

"You've got to hold your nerve but as important as that, if not more so, is trusting each other.

"That's the way you've got to be and the team that does that best between now and the end of the season will be the one to win the league."

The England international confessed he is not focused on how the Citizens perform for the remainder of the season as long as United win their remaining fixtures.

"If it's 0-0 after 88 minutes we know we're going to create chances in the dying moments to win games and it's important to keep that in mind," added Ferdinand.

"We don't care what happens with them [City], it's about us.

"If we remain calm and win all our games we'll be successful."