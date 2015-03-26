Ferdinand to serve extended touchline ban
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has been handed a one-match extended touchline ban following an incident in the tunnel at the Premier League clash with Tottenham.
The former striker, who has also been fined £12,000, was said to have confronted a match official as the players left the field at Loftus Road, following a 2-1 defeat for the hosts.
The FA subsequently charged Ferdinand and an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing has now served him with a ban, which also prohibits him from entering the tunnel or changing rooms on matchday.
A statement from the FA read: "It was alleged the Queens Park Rangers director of football used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on 7 March 2015."
QPR sit four points adrift of safety following a 2-1 defeat to Everton last weekend.
