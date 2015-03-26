Ferdinand to serve extended touchline ban

The former striker, who has also been fined £12,000, was said to have confronted a match official as the players left the field at Loftus Road, following a 2-1 defeat for the hosts.

The FA subsequently charged Ferdinand and an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing has now served him with a ban, which also prohibits him from entering the tunnel or changing rooms on matchday.

A statement from the FA read: "It was alleged the Queens Park Rangers director of football used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on 7 March 2015."

QPR sit four points adrift of safety following a 2-1 defeat to Everton last weekend.