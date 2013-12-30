Ferencvaros confirm death of defender Adams

The Trinidad and Tobago international suffered a heart attack following a match against Ujpest in September and had subsequently been receiving treatment in the Varosmajor Heart Clinic.

After losing his left leg, Adams appeared to be making progress with his recovery and was awaiting a heart transplant.

However, he then suffered what Ferencvaros described as "a heavy stroke" on Saturday and his club confirmed his passing in a statement on their official website 48 hours later.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of FTC's player, Akeem Adams," read the statement.

"This Saturday, complications arose and the player's body could not cope anymore."

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association also released a statement following the death of Adams, who earned nine international caps.

It read: "The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association is deeply saddened by the passing of Akeem Adams.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies on behalf of the officials, players and supporters of all our teams to Akeem's family and friends at this sad time.

"Akeem's uncle Ivan Dick and local representative Dion Sosa confirmed that Akeem left us at 12:45pm TT time."

"He went on his own. This was God's call. He is at peace now," commented Dick.

"We wish to thank all of those who offered their support to Akeem and his family. He touched us all in so many ways."

TTFA president Tim Kee added: "No words can fully express our grief and dismay at what has happened.

"We can only pass on all our thoughts and prayers to his family and hope they will get some strength from the outpouring of love and support from everyone over this period going back to the time that he suffered the heart attack some months ago.

"Everyone in our football fraternity is deeply affected by this. Not only was he a promising and dedicated footballer, but he was also a fine young man."