Ferguson named UEFA coaching ambassador

Ferguson announced his retirement from management in May 2013 following a 27-year-stint with Manchester United, in which he led the Old Trafford club to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cup wins and two UEFA Champions League successes.

The Scot has remained with United as both a director and a club ambassador, and will now attend meetings with other elite coaches after accepting the position with the governing body of European football.

"Sir Alex will be chairman of the forum of elite coaches that meet every year," UEFA president Michel Platini said on Friday.

"He will also be a member of the technical study group of the (UEFA) Champions League and the (UEFA) European Championship."