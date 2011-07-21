Ferguson: No loans for Welbeck and Cleverley

The pair spent loan spells at Sunderland and Wigan Athletic respectively last season, with Welbeck scoring six goals in 26 league appearances for the Black Cats and Cleverley scoring four times in 25 league games as the Latics retained their Premier League status on the final day of the campaign.

Sunderland and Wigan had been hopeful of retaining the services of the duo on loan for a second season, with the arrival of Ashley Young providing fresh competition for places both in midfield and attack at Old Trafford.

However, Ferguson has revealed that they will be staying put - for the time being at least - as he feels that they now have sufficient experience to be able to assist the Red Devils in their quest for a 20th league title.

"They won't go on loan again. Going on loan only serves one purpose — keeping them happy by playing all the time," he said in The Sun.

"At their ages, it wouldn't do us any good because other clubs would be benefiting from what we could be benefiting from. Because of the experience they have had, keeping them now benefits us.

"Welbeck is an England international now. He is an exceptional talent and Cleverley will play for England too.

"He is an intelligent modern-day footballer. His movement and understanding of space is really good for a young player. We are happy both of them will stay with us."

