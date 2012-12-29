Ferguson not expecting major January signings

The Premier League leaders have been linked in the media with Inter Milan's Wesley Sneijder among other while a recently leaky back-line has led to speculation about defensive reinforcements.

"Don't hold your breath waiting for Manchester United to jump through the transfer window when it opens next week," Ferguson wrote in the programme notes for Saturday's home league game with West Bromwich Albion.

"If you believed everything you read in the media, we would have the biggest squad in Europe, not to mention becoming bankrupt. It's been open season to link us with a stack of players, admittedly some very good ones, but it just isn't going to happen."

Ferguson brought in Dutch striker Robin van Persie, a player he is now comparing to United great Eric Cantona, and Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa in the last transfer window.

"You can never say never in football because you don't know who might become available but, speaking generally, I am not looking to do any serious transfer business in January," he added.

"I don't have to because I am more than satisfied with the players I have in my squad, a group as good as any I have had in my time at Old Trafford."